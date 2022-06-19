DNB Asset Management AS Sells 119,167 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,167 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $81,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $85.00. 9,735,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

