DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.80.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $303.56. The company had a trading volume of 692,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.09 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

