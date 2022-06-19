DNB Asset Management AS Has $44.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

