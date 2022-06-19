DNB Asset Management AS Has $39.69 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.83. 1,412,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,362. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

