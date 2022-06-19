DNB Asset Management AS Has $103.26 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $103,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,437,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.