DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.17% of S&P Global worth $166,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.24 and a 200 day moving average of $398.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

