Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,639 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.