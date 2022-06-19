Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,697 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

