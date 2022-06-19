Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

