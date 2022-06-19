Diversified Trust Co Has $8.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.