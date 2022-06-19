Diversified Trust Co Has $4.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average is $265.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

