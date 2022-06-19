Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

