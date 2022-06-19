Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

