Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

TSM stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

