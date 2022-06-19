DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 18% against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $165,329.40 and $17,750.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.02297717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013390 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 150,844,602 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

