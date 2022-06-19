Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $96.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.