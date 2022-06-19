Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.11 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

