DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $85,764.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,496.20 or 1.00014885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00121438 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,052,126 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

