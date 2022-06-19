Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Shares of Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.69. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.69).

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.