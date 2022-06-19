Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €24.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.25) to €26.00 ($27.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.60) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.08) to €26.50 ($27.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

