Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.74 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $47.14 million and $199,767.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00018488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,228.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.66 or 0.05451081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00274797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00594923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00556368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00074461 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,604,176 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

