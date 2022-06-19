DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00248663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.01908069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006525 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

