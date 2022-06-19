Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $286,169.07 (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Delphy has a total market cap of $286,169.07 and approximately $453.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

