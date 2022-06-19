Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

DECK opened at $250.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.86 and its 200-day moving average is $295.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

