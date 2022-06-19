DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0000

DATA (DTA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $445,198.63 and approximately $394,100.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

