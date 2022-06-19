DAO Maker Price Down 26% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $90.60 million and $2.43 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.01234000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00115024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013389 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,593 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

