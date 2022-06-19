Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on CUBI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

