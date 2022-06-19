CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €53.70 ($55.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.31. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.18 ($53.31) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($75.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.56.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

