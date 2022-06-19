CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 143,219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 199,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.