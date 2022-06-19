CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Tops $1.80 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00008750 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $269,467.00 and $3,079.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,465.97 or 0.99918244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00123027 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,143 coins and its circulating supply is 149,960 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.