Crypton Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,888.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Crypton has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $113,888.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.02086050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005420 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002414 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,445.67 or 1.00106131 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,537,013 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.