Cryptex Finance (CTX) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $2.30 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00025889 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,515.18 or 1.00011900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,541,335 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.