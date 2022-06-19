CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.