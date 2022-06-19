CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFB. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

