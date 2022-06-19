CROAT Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $72,672.34 and $7.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,744,210 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

