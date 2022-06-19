Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

