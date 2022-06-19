Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.94. The stock had a trading volume of 490,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,131. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.50. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $297.34 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.89.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,207 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.