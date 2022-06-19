ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $119,783,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 992,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $99,287,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $64,882,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

