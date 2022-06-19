Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.20 or 0.05241991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00244917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.00618579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00548291 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00072474 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

