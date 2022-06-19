Coldstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,444.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $224,281.38 and approximately $46,444.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

