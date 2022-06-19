Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on COIN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.11.

COIN stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

