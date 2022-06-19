Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Clarus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 3.85 -$73.68 million ($1.46) -1.68 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 1.34 -$40.62 million N/A N/A

Clarus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 740.11%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2,094.44%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -66.35%

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

