Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE CLVT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

