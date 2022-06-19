Civitas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $18,596.25 and approximately $29.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,646,467 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

