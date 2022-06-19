Civic (CVC) Hits One Day Volume of $9.44 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Civic has a total market cap of $84.85 million and $9.44 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00121321 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

