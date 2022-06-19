Citigroup Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

