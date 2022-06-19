Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

