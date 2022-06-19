Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,817 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

