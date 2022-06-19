Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,021.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $89,021.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

