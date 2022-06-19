CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.20 or 0.01186209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00090361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012850 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

